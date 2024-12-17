XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,953 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 211.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 68,585 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 168.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 149,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. First Busey had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $170.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BUSE. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on First Busey from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens lowered shares of First Busey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Busey from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

