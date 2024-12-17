XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 70,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 273.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,263,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 925,084 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,563,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,511,000 after acquiring an additional 788,703 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,557,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at about $3,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSM opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

