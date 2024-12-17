XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the second quarter worth $97,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 9.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Immunome by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IMNM. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Immunome from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Immunome Trading Down 1.1 %

Immunome stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $776.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. Immunome, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $30.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert Lechleider acquired 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,831.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,831.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall bought 66,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $630,183.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,511.22. This represents a 15.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 102,862 shares of company stock valued at $978,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

