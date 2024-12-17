XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,054,000 after acquiring an additional 125,958 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 971,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,166 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 37.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 671,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,871,000 after purchasing an additional 181,844 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 490,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 479,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,448,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $78.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.21. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.89 million. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

IPGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Northcoast Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

