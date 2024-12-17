XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vita Coco by 40.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vita Coco by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 25.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.56 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 14,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $557,981.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,733.37. The trade was a 12.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $182,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,046,762.56. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,261 shares of company stock worth $4,108,549 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

