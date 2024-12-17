XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,033 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 97.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 101.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 60.0% in the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 185,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 69,556 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Up 2.3 %

TGS stock opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

