XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 11,013 Shares of BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report) by 75.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in BW LPG were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BW LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BW LPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BW LPG in the third quarter worth $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BW LPG during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in BW LPG by 644.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get BW LPG alerts:

BW LPG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWLP opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. BW LPG Limited has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

BW LPG Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.98%.

(Free Report)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.