XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 877 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Alarm.com by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 52.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 293.6% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $60.66. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $77.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Barclays upped their price target on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $156,633.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $344,116.89. This trade represents a 31.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $3,238,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,858.76. This trade represents a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

