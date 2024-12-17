XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 34,574 Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Weibo during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Weibo by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Weibo in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Weibo during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Weibo Trading Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ:WB opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $12.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
