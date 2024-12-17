XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,127 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRS. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 64.2% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 25.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 71,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, insider Teresa Parker sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $447,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,820.36. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 27,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $2,801,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,839. The trade was a 37.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,151 shares of company stock worth $8,489,889 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $105.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.67 and a 52-week high of $111.87.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

