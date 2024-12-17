XTX Topco Ltd Raises Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,271 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,332,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 2,242,205 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,114,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 25.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,865,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCO stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $728.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $2.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCO shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $1.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.16.

In related news, major shareholder Arturo R. Moreno bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,182,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,664,674.30. This trade represents a 0.48 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

