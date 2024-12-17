XTX Topco Ltd Raises Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 268.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,737 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in ProPetro in the second quarter worth $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 226.3% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in ProPetro by 17.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProPetro by 87.1% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ProPetro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ProPetro from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Scott Schorlemer purchased 4,500 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $30,870.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,125.12. This represents a 4.15 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ProPetro Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ProPetro Profile

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.