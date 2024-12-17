XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.06% of ACCO Brands worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,776,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,129,000 after purchasing an additional 81,990 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 313,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 749.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 16,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACCO shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

ACCO opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a positive return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently -15.87%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

