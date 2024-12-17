XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Teradata were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 46.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 113,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,843,000 after buying an additional 369,123 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 85.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 46.8% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 144,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP raised its holdings in Teradata by 57.6% in the second quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 99,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 36,503 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

TDC stock opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $49.44.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 145.40%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

