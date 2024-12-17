XTX Topco Ltd Sells 10,290 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 73.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 19.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,434,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,235,000 after acquiring an additional 235,496 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3,329.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,073,000 after purchasing an additional 233,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 154.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 160,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 97,282 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 15.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 623,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,405,000 after buying an additional 85,698 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

NYSE OSK opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $93.34 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.32 and its 200 day moving average is $105.78.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

