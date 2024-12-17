XTX Topco Ltd Sells 10,548 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 56.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,548 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 455.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 48.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $90,810.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,595. The trade was a 6.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32. The company has a market cap of $970.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $80.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $687.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

