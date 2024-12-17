XTX Topco Ltd Sells 1,375 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 90.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.80.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

EGP opened at $169.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.95. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.23 and a 1-year high of $192.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 8.56%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.70%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

