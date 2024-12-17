XTX Topco Ltd Sells 59,064 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,064 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of STLA stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “inline” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays cut shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.34.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

