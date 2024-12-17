XTX Topco Ltd Sells 654 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in YETI were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in YETI by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 48.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

