XTX Topco Ltd Sells 6,735 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 78,653 shares during the last quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.1% during the third quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH now owns 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,886,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,868 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WBD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

