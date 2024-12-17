XTX Topco Ltd Sells 7,105 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 156.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $188.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.57.

TGT opened at $132.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 47.51%.

In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

