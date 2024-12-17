XTX Topco Ltd Takes $326,000 Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 71,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,214,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.51). Nikola had a negative return on equity of 95.73% and a negative net margin of 840.44%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 1382.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NKLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nikola from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKLA

About Nikola

(Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.