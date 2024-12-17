XTX Topco Ltd Takes $348,000 Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,405.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,437,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,420,000 after acquiring an additional 405,468 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 781,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,047,000 after acquiring an additional 382,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 248,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 122,048 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $80,474.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,257.54. The trade was a 8.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,924. This trade represents a 24.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.56.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AMH opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 108.33%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

