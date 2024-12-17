XTX Topco Ltd Takes $355,000 Position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,192 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of WaFd during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,583,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in WaFd by 31.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,274,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,430,000 after buying an additional 305,942 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 21.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,432,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,923,000 after buying an additional 253,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WaFd by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,969,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,347,000 after buying an additional 195,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WaFd by 113.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 144,920 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ryan Mauer sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $404,359.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,532.08. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. WaFd, Inc has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $38.62.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.43 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WaFd, Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. WaFd’s payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WAFD shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WaFd from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on WaFd from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

