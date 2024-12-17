XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $37.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $370.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

