Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for CAR

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($4.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($4.32). The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.78 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CAR. Barclays began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.75.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $90.79 on Monday. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $65.73 and a 12-month high of $195.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,825,000 after acquiring an additional 129,805 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 690,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,147,000 after purchasing an additional 475,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 592,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 19,203.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 481,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,350,000 after purchasing an additional 478,552 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

