Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Valero Energy

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $8.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.02. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.95 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.07.

Valero Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $125.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.89 and a 200-day moving average of $143.00. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy has a one year low of $124.02 and a one year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

