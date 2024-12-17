Zacks Research Estimates FirstEnergy’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $39.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 162.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 30,298 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 246.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 924.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

