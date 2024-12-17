Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for PEG Q1 Earnings

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

View Our Latest Report on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $86.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $124,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,305,762.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,252.17. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,921. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.