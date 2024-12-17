Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for AGIO Q1 Earnings

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.64) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.63). The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.77) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.70) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $42.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 37,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

In other news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $124,634.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,346.74. This represents a 11.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

