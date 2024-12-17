Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of AAP Q1 Earnings

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.41%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

AAP stock opened at $43.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $88.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 136.99%.

In other news, EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $56,220.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,159.96. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.6% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

