Zacks Research Has Negative View of Phillips 66 Q3 Earnings

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PSX. Barclays dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

NYSE:PSX opened at $116.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $116.07 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,189,035,000 after purchasing an additional 402,925 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,699,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,240,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,643,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,253,000 after buying an additional 111,261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,901,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,813,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,193,000 after acquiring an additional 79,301 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

