Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of TC Energy Q4 Earnings

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC increased their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.77.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$65.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$43.83 and a 12 month high of C$70.32.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.90 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Stanley G. Chapman Iii sold 267,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.51, for a total value of C$17,785,898.39. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima bought 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$62.82 per share, with a total value of C$34,865.66. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,243 shares of company stock valued at $29,476,491. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.113 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

