Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for ED Q3 Earnings

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Consolidated Edison in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ED. Barclays cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.96.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $91.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $107.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.