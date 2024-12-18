10,753 Shares in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 695.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 351,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 307,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Redfin by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 59,689 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 12.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 19,229 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $70,955.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,978 shares in the company, valued at $252,714.54. This trade represents a 21.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redfin Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $15.29.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $278.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Redfin from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

