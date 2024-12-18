11,012 Shares in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $468,000.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercorp Financial Services news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 247,311 shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $4,859,661.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,842,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,214,930.35. This trade represents a 15.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intercorp Financial Services from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Down 0.3 %

IFS stock opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $30.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Intercorp Financial Services

(Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.