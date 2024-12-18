132,029 Shares in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 132,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 913.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $33,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $47,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.
Insider Activity at Nuvation Bio
In other news, Director Robert Mashal purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Nuvation Bio Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $947.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.
Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nuvation Bio Profile
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvation Bio
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.