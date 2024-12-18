2,095 Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Plexus in the third quarter worth $2,580,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Plexus in the third quarter worth $332,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Plexus by 573.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Plexus by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $659,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,696,195.58. This represents a 4.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $84,013.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,546.10. The trade was a 34.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,591 shares of company stock valued at $5,143,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $164.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $90.18 and a 12 month high of $170.07.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

