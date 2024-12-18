21,143 Shares in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000.

Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance

Shares of NNE stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $37.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NNE shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

