21,729 Shares in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Acquired by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Separately, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TURN opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $4.47.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

