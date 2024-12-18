21,729 Shares in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Acquired by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
Separately, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.
180 Degree Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ:TURN opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $4.47.
180 Degree Capital Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 180 Degree Capital
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.