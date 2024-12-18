3,820 Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth approximately $248,335,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 25.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,284,000 after buying an additional 1,115,750 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in Elastic by 57.2% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,687,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,555,000 after buying an additional 614,309 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 32,630.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 615,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,129,000 after buying an additional 613,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its stake in Elastic by 601.4% in the third quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 465,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after buying an additional 399,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $107.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.30. Elastic has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 194.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 11,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $1,240,884.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,244,504.74. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $16,638,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,604,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,944,159.76. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. William Blair upgraded Elastic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Elastic

Elastic Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.