4,145 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 143.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 565.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on OMAB shares. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $59.08 and a 1 year high of $90.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Thrice Yearly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $1.921 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.