7,191 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Valvoline by 16.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,738,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Valvoline by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,916 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Valvoline by 2.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 3,656,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,032,000 after acquiring an additional 100,305 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Valvoline by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,534,000 after acquiring an additional 94,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Valvoline by 187.6% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,879,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.62. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

In related news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $76,560.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,240. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,261.50. The trade was a 60.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VVV. Stephens began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

