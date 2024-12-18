7,191 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Valvoline by 16.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,738,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Valvoline by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,916 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Valvoline by 2.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 3,656,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,032,000 after acquiring an additional 100,305 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Valvoline by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,534,000 after acquiring an additional 94,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Valvoline by 187.6% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,879,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.
Valvoline Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.62. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.
A number of research firms recently commented on VVV. Stephens began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.
Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.
