772 Shares in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 772 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ePlus by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ePlus by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 203.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

ePlus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $106.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average of $86.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

