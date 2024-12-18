Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Short Interest Down 6.2% in November

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 425,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 453,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $130.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.69. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $85.94 and a 12 month high of $136.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $1,539,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,476,034.52. This represents a 8.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,257. This represents a 18.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 73.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 745,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,598,000 after buying an additional 315,602 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 412.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,739,000 after acquiring an additional 254,705 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 11.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,043,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,010 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at about $11,611,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 17.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,293,000 after purchasing an additional 75,409 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.