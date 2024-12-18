Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Update

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the November 15th total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Advent Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADN opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. Advent Technologies has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $10.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($4.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 828.45% and a negative return on equity of 442.47%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.