Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Short Interest Update

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,090,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 13,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $5,288,002.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,577,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,327,084.11. This trade represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $1,250,502.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,466,767. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,307 shares of company stock worth $72,926,063 over the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $132.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.94.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

