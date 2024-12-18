Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Down 7.2% in November

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the November 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Akso Health Group Price Performance

Shares of AHG opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Akso Health Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

Akso Health Group Company Profile

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

