Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Down 7.9% in November

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the November 15th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ ALZN opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Alzamend Neuro has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alzamend Neuro from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.
