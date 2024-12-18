Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,572 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.67.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.05 and a fifty-two week high of $233.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

